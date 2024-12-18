Murray State hosts Western Carolina in non-conference showdown

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-4) at Murray State Racers (5-3) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Haven Ford and…

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-4) at Murray State Racers (5-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Haven Ford and Murray State host Tyja Beans and Western Carolina in non-conference play.

The Racers have gone 2-1 in home games. Murray State ranks second in the MVC with 18.0 assists per game led by Ford averaging 5.9.

The Catamounts are 4-3 on the road. Western Carolina ranks third in the SoCon shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Murray State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Western Carolina averages 72.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 74.0 Murray State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halli Poock is shooting 42.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Racers.

Jada Burton is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Catamounts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.