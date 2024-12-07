Murray State hosts Austin Peay after Young’s 25-point outing

Austin Peay Governors (3-4) at Murray State Racers (4-2) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts…

Austin Peay Governors (3-4) at Murray State Racers (4-2)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Austin Peay after Katelyn Young scored 25 points in Murray State’s 91-66 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Racers are 1-1 in home games. Murray State is fourth in the MVC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jazmine Young averaging 3.0.

The Governors are 2-2 in road games. Austin Peay allows 63.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

Murray State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 6.6 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katelyn Young is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Racers.

Briana Rivera averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 4.3 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc.

