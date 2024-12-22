Murray-Boyles and South Carolina host Radford

Radford Highlanders (10-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-3) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -13.5;…

Radford Highlanders (10-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -13.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays Radford after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 91-88 overtime win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-1 in home games. South Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 3-4 on the road. Radford averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

South Carolina scores 76.4 points, 5.6 more per game than the 70.8 Radford allows. Radford averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game South Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray-Boyles is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Brandon Maclin is averaging 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.