Murphy leads Mississippi State against Prairie View A&M after 20-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-7) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces Prairie View A&M after KeShawn Murphy scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 90-57 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in home games. Mississippi State averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers have gone 0-7 away from home. Prairie View A&M is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Mississippi State’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Nick Anderson is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

