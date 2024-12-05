Mukeba’s 16 lead Oakland past Wright State 66-64

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr. had 16 points in Oakland’s 66-64 win against Wright State on…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr. had 16 points in Oakland’s 66-64 win against Wright State on Thursday night.

Mukeba also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (3-4, 1-0 Horizon League). Tuburu Niavalurua scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Jayson Woodrich had 12 points and shot 4 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Raiders (5-5, 0-1) were led in scoring by Alex Huibregste, who finished with 12 points. Andrew Welage added 12 points for Wright State. Solomon Callaghan finished with 12 points.

