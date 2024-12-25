Mukeba and Oakland host Hawaii

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-4, 0-1 Big West) Honolulu; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-4, 0-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -3; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Hawaii after Allen David Mukeba Jr. scored 21 points in Oakland’s 80-74 overtime loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 7-2 in home games. Hawaii is eighth in the Big West with 11.4 assists per game led by Marcus Greene averaging 2.3.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-5 away from home. Oakland has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Hawaii scores 73.2 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 71.1 Oakland allows. Oakland averages 64.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 69.1 Hawaii gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kody Williams averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Mukeba is averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

