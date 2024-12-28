Mount St. Mary’s visits George Mason after overtime win

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-4, 1-1 MAAC) at George Mason Patriots (8-4) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-4, 1-1 MAAC) at George Mason Patriots (8-4)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -16.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits George Mason after the Mountaineers took down the Miami Hurricanes 78-74 in overtime.

The Patriots have gone 7-1 at home. George Mason averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-3 away from home. Mount St. Mary’s averages 14.9 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Xavier Lipscomb with 3.8.

George Mason averages 76.6 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 73.8 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.D. Johnson is averaging 7.8 points for the Patriots.

Terrell Ard Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

