Morgan State hosts Campbell in non-conference showdown

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-5) at Morgan State Bears (5-8)

Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasin Sinani and Campbell take on Wynston Tabbs and Morgan State in a non-conference matchup.

The Bears have gone 5-2 at home. Morgan State averages 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 3-3 in road games. Campbell has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Morgan State averages 82.3 points, 18.6 more per game than the 63.7 Campbell gives up. Campbell has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of Morgan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabbs is shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals.

Sinani is averaging 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

