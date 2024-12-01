Live Radio
Morgan State defeats Central Penn 123-70

The Associated Press

December 1, 2024, 6:26 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wynston Tabbs had 27 points in Morgan State’s 123-70 win over Central Penn on Sunday night.

Tabbs added three steals for the Bears (4-6). Rob Lawson scored 20 points and added five assists. Will Thomas shot 7 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Dahsan King led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Khalil Dukes added 12 points for Central Penn, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Anthony McClinton also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

