Morgan scores 22, Stonehill knocks off Quinnipiac 88-74

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Josh Morgan scored 22 points as Stonehill beat Quinnipiac 88-74 on Sunday night.

Morgan shot 7 for 15 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Skyhawks (5-5). Louie Semona scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Hermann Koffi shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Paul Otieno finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Bobcats (3-5). Khaden Bennett added 17 points for Quinnipiac. Doug Young also had 16 points.

