Morgan leads No. 17 Georgia Tech against Rice after 23-point showing

Rice Owls (7-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-0, 1-0 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17…

Rice Owls (7-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-0, 1-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Georgia Tech plays Rice after Tonie Morgan scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 82-76 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Zoesha Smith averaging 8.0.

The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Rice is the AAC leader with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hailey Adams averaging 7.1.

Georgia Tech makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Rice averages 12.9 more points per game (68.1) than Georgia Tech gives up (55.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is averaging 14.6 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Victoria Flores is averaging 6.5 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 10-0, averaging 81.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.