Morgan leads No. 17 Georgia Tech against Rice after 23-point game

Rice Owls (7-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-0, 1-0 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17…

Rice Owls (7-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-0, 1-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Georgia Tech hosts Rice after Tonie Morgan scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 82-76 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-0 in home games. Georgia Tech averages 18.8 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Morgan with 5.2.

The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Rice is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Tech averages 81.9 points, 20.1 more per game than the 61.8 Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Victoria Flores is averaging 6.5 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 10-0, averaging 81.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

