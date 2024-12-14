Morgan and Texas State host Florida Atlantic

Texas State Bobcats (7-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (6-5) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

Texas State Bobcats (7-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (6-5)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits Florida Atlantic after Tyler Morgan scored 20 points in Texas State’s 75-66 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Owls are 2-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Leland Walker with 5.1.

The Bobcats are 1-2 in road games. Texas State is the top team in the Sun Belt with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Tylan Pope averaging 9.0.

Florida Atlantic averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is averaging 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Owls.

Drue Drinnon is shooting 56.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.