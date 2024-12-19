Morehead State wins 70-69 in OT over UT Martin to begin Ohio Valley Conference play

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jerone Morton scored 18 points, including a go-ahead basket in overtime, to help Morehead State defeat…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jerone Morton scored 18 points, including a go-ahead basket in overtime, to help Morehead State defeat UT Martin 70-69 on Thursday night to begin Ohio Valley Conference play.

Morton added seven assists for the Eagles (5-6). Tyler Brelsford added 13 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Steven Clay went 3 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Skyhawks (4-8) were led by Tarence Guinyard, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Matija Zuzic added 12 points for UT Martin. Vladimer Salaridze had 10 points and four assists.

