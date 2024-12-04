Morehead State visits Marshall following Dawson’s 28-point game

Morehead State Eagles (3-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering…

Morehead State Eagles (3-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -10.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces Morehead State after Mikal Dawson scored 28 points in Marshall’s 90-82 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-1 in home games. Marshall is fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.4 assists per game led by Dezayne Mingo averaging 5.0.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Morehead State allows 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Marshall’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Marshall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Martin is shooting 68.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Thundering Herd.

Kenny White Jr. is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.