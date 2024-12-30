Morehead State plays Southern Indiana on 4-game win streak

Morehead State Eagles (7-6, 2-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-6, 1-1 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (7-6, 2-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-6, 1-1 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Southern Indiana.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-2 in home games. Southern Indiana scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern Indiana is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 71.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 73.4 Southern Indiana allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Campion is averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Screaming Eagles.

Kenny White Jr. is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.