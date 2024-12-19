Morehead State hosts UT Martin after Littleford’s 27-point outing

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) at Morehead State Eagles (5-5) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) at Morehead State Eagles (5-5)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Morehead State after Shae Littleford scored 27 points in UT Martin’s 82-71 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 at home. Morehead State leads the OVC averaging 74.4 points and is shooting 42.0%.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-3 away from home. UT Martin allows 75.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.3 points per game.

Morehead State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 39.7% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Skyhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Eagles.

Anaya Brown is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

