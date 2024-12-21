Morehead State hosts Kamara and Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (4-7, 0-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (5-6, 0-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-7, 0-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (5-6, 0-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays Morehead State after Somah Kamara scored 21 points in Tennessee State’s 74-56 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 in home games. Morehead State averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-1 in OVC play. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by XaiOnna Whitfield averaging 6.0.

Morehead State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 64.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 71.6 Morehead State gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.5 points.

Kamara is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.