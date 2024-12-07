Morehead State hosts Harrison and Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (7-2) at Morehead State Eagles (4-4) Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Morehead State…

Bellarmine Knights (7-2) at Morehead State Eagles (4-4)

Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Morehead State after Hayley Harrison scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 72-64 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 at home. Morehead State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights are 2-2 in road games.

Morehead State is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 7.6 more points per game (78.1) than Morehead State allows (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Eagles.

Harrison is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

