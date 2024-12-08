Morehead State hosts Bellarmine following Harrison’s 21-point game

Bellarmine Knights (7-2) at Morehead State Eagles (4-4) Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Morehead State…

Bellarmine Knights (7-2) at Morehead State Eagles (4-4)

Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Morehead State after Hayley Harrison scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 72-64 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 in home games. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Katie Novik leads the Eagles with 7.1 boards.

The Knights are 2-2 on the road. Bellarmine is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Morehead State is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 7.6 more points per game (78.1) than Morehead State gives up (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Novik is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles.

Harrison is averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

