Morehead State faces Southern Indiana on 4-game win streak

Morehead State Eagles (7-6, 2-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-6, 1-1 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (7-6, 2-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-6, 1-1 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Southern Indiana.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-2 on their home court. Southern Indiana is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 2-0 against OVC opponents. Morehead State ranks fifth in the OVC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kenny White Jr. averaging 4.8.

Southern Indiana is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Screaming Eagles.

White is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.