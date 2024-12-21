Morehead State defeats Tennessee State 74-68

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Kenny White Jr. scored 25 points as Morehead State beat Tennessee State 74-68 on Saturday night.…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Kenny White Jr. scored 25 points as Morehead State beat Tennessee State 74-68 on Saturday night.

White added 17 rebounds for the Eagles (6-6, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Jerone Morton added 15 points while shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and also had six rebounds. Tyler Brelsford shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Tigers (4-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by Travis Harper II, who finished with 22 points, six rebounds and three steals. Aaron Nkrumah added 14 points and two blocks for Tennessee State. Carlous Williams had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.