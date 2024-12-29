Moore’s 33 lead Norfolk State past High Point 77-74

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. scored 33 points as Norfolk State beat High Point 77-74 on Sunday.…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. scored 33 points as Norfolk State beat High Point 77-74 on Sunday.

Moore added five rebounds and six assists for the Spartans (9-6). Christian Ings scored 12 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Jalen Myers had seven points and shot 1 of 3 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Panthers (12-3) were led in scoring by Chase Johnston, who finished with 24 points. Kimani Hamilton added 18 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two blocks for High Point. Kezza Giffa also put up 12 points.

Up next for Norfolk State is a matchup Tuesday with Tennessee on the road. High Point hosts Radford on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

