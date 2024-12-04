Moore scores 17 in St. Bonaventure’s 64-47 victory over Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Chance Moore’s 17 points helped St. Bonaventure defeat Bucknell 64-47 on Wednesday night. Moore also contributed…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Chance Moore’s 17 points helped St. Bonaventure defeat Bucknell 64-47 on Wednesday night.

Moore also contributed six rebounds for the Bonnies (8-1). Noel Brown scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Dasonte Bowen had 11 points and went 4 of 8 from the field.

The Bison (4-6) were led in scoring by Achile Spadone, who finished with nine points and two blocks. Bucknell also got seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Pip Ajayi.

Moore led St. Bonaventure with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 38-16 at the break. St. Bonaventure pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half for a 31-point lead. Bowen led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

