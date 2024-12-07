Moore leads Syracuse against Notre Dame after 24-point performance

Syracuse Orange (4-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting…

Syracuse Orange (4-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits Notre Dame after Elijah Moore scored 24 points in Syracuse’s 96-70 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Fighting Irish have gone 3-1 in home games. Notre Dame is fifth in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Allocco averaging 4.4.

The Orange have gone 0-1 away from home. Syracuse gives up 80.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Notre Dame scores 74.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 80.9 Syracuse allows. Syracuse has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

JJ Starling is averaging 19.8 points for the Orange.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.