Moore leads Norfolk State against No. 1 Tennessee after 33-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (12-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on No. 1 Tennessee after Brian Moore Jr. scored 33 points in Norfolk State’s 77-74 victory against the High Point Panthers.

The Volunteers are 7-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 4-5 away from home. Norfolk State averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Tennessee’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 19.0 more points per game (75.6) than Tennessee gives up (56.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is averaging 19.3 points for the Volunteers.

Moore is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 81.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

