Moore leads NJIT against Wagner after 20-point game

Wagner Seahawks (5-4) at NJIT Highlanders (2-10)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces Wagner after Tim Moore Jr. scored 20 points in NJIT’s 71-59 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Highlanders are 1-2 in home games. NJIT has a 0-7 record against teams over .500.

The Seahawks are 2-4 in road games. Wagner is 2-0 in one-possession games.

NJIT averages 61.8 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 58.9 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than NJIT allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is averaging 19.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Highlanders.

Tyje Kelton averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

