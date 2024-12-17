Moore leads East Tennessee State against UNC Asheville after 22-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-9) Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-9)

Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits UNC Asheville after Courtney Moore scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 68-45 win over the Radford Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 in home games. UNC Asheville has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buccaneers are 1-4 in road games. East Tennessee State ranks sixth in the SoCon with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Meghan Downing averaging 7.5.

UNC Asheville is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 38.1% East Tennessee State allows to opponents. East Tennessee State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game UNC Asheville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalmani Simmons is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Kendall Folley is averaging 5.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

