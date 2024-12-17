Moore and UAB host Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-6) at UAB Blazers (5-6) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Alabama A&M…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-6) at UAB Blazers (5-6)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Alabama A&M after Tyren Moore scored 22 points in UAB’s 98-89 overtime loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Blazers have gone 4-3 at home. UAB is the top team in the AAC with 42.5 points in the paint led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 11.3.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in road games. Alabama A&M averages 15.1 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Darius Ford with 4.5.

UAB scores 84.6 points, 6.1 more per game than the 78.5 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UAB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is shooting 56.5% and averaging 17.6 points for the Blazers.

Chad Moodie is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

