Moore and Syracuse host Notre Dame

Syracuse Orange (4-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on Notre Dame after Elijah Moore scored 24 points in Syracuse’s 96-70 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Fighting Irish are 3-1 on their home court. Notre Dame averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Orange are 0-1 in road games. Syracuse has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Notre Dame’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 8.2 more points per game (79.4) than Notre Dame gives up to opponents (71.2).

The Fighting Irish and Orange face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Fighting Irish.

JJ Starling is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Orange.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

