Moore and Saint Bonaventure host Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-1)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -16; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces Niagara after Chance Moore scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 65-48 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Bonnies are 5-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is the best team in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.3 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Purple Eagles are 0-5 in road games. Niagara is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Bonaventure is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals.

Justice Smith is averaging 9.3 points for the Purple Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

