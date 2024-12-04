Moore and Montana host South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-2) at Montana Grizzlies (5-3) Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -2.5;…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-2) at Montana Grizzlies (5-3)

Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays South Dakota State after Malik Moore scored 22 points in Montana’s 83-75 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Grizzlies have gone 5-0 in home games. Montana ranks sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Joe Pridgen paces the Grizzlies with 8.1 boards.

The Jackrabbits play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. South Dakota State ranks fifth in the Summit League shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Montana averages 76.1 points, 8.7 more per game than the 67.4 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Montana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is shooting 37.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Grizzlies.

Owen Larson is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 8.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

