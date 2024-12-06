Moore and East Tennessee State host No. 15 West Virginia

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-1) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 10:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-1)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on No. 15 West Virginia after Courtney Moore scored 25 points in East Tennessee State’s 78-71 win against the Memphis Tigers.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-0 at home. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 with 42.9 points per game in the paint led by JJ Quinerly averaging 8.9.

The Buccaneers are 1-3 on the road. East Tennessee State is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

West Virginia averages 86.7 points, 30.8 more per game than the 55.9 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State has shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Shaw is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13 points and 1.6 steals.

Braylyn Milton is averaging 11.8 points for the Buccaneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.