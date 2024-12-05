Montgomery’s 21 lead Southern Miss past Alabama State 81-64

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Cobie Montgomery had 21 points in Southern Miss’ 81-64 win over Alabama State on Thursday. Montgomery…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Cobie Montgomery had 21 points in Southern Miss’ 81-64 win over Alabama State on Thursday.

Montgomery shot 6 for 10 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (4-4). Denijay Harris scored 20 points and added 20 rebounds. Neftali Alvarez shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Hornets (3-6) were led in scoring by CJ Hines, who finished with 18 points. Amarr Knox and Shawn Fulcher each had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

