Montgomery leads Southern Miss against Tulane after 21-point outing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-6) New Orleans; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-6)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Tulane after Cobie Montgomery scored 21 points in Southern Miss’ 81-64 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Green Wave are 4-2 on their home court. Tulane has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Southern Miss leads the Sun Belt with 15.5 assists. Neftali Alvarez leads the Golden Eagles with 3.9.

Tulane scores 72.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 77.8 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss scores 9.4 more points per game (77.6) than Tulane gives up (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Banks is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Green Wave.

Montgomery is shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.