Montana visits St. Thomas following Barnstable’s 20-point game

Montana Grizzlies (6-3) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Montana after Miles Barnstable scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 87-75 win against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Tommies are 3-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks ninth in the Summit League with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 1.4.

The Grizzlies are 0-3 on the road. Montana is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

St. Thomas averages 83.9 points, 11.5 more per game than the 72.4 Montana gives up. Montana averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnstable is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tommies.

Joe Pridgen is averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

