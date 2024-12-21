Montana visits San Francisco, looks to break road slide

Montana Grizzlies (7-5) at San Francisco Dons (9-3) San Francisco; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -16.5; over/under…

Montana Grizzlies (7-5) at San Francisco Dons (9-3)

San Francisco; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -16.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Montana will try to break its five-game road losing streak when the Grizzlies take on San Francisco.

The Dons have gone 7-0 at home. San Francisco has an 8-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grizzlies are 0-5 on the road. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 48.1%.

San Francisco makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Montana scores 14.9 more points per game (77.2) than San Francisco allows to opponents (62.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is averaging 18.3 points and 2.3 steals for the Dons.

Money Williams is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

