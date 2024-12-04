Montana visits North Dakota State after McCliment-Call’s 27-point game

Montana Grizzlies (4-3) at North Dakota State Bison (4-3) Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits…

Montana Grizzlies (4-3) at North Dakota State Bison (4-3)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits North Dakota State after Tyler McCliment-Call scored 27 points in Montana’s 107-56 win against the Evergreen State Geoducks.

The Bison are 2-1 in home games. North Dakota State is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grizzlies are 1-2 on the road.

North Dakota State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Montana gives up. Montana has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Lenz is scoring 11.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bison.

Mack Konig is averaging 11.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Grizzlies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.