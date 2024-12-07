Montana State defeats UMKC 74-62

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Max Agbonkpolo’s 17 points helped Montana State defeat Kansas City 74-62 on Saturday night. Agbonkpolo also…

Agbonkpolo also contributed nine rebounds for the Bobcats (5-5). Brandon Walker added 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line and five rebounds. Brian Goracke had 15 points and shot 4 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Kangaroos (4-7) were led by Davontae Hall, who recorded 18 points and three steals. UMKC also got eight points from Jamar Brown and Melvyn Ebonkoli.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

