Montana State Bobcats and the Presbyterian Blue Hose play in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-10) vs. Montana State Bobcats (8-2)

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays Presbyterian in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

The Bobcats are 8-2 in non-conference play. Montana State scores 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The Blue Hose have a 1-10 record in non-conference games. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kishyah Anderson averaging 2.4.

Montana State averages 72.3 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 69.2 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Montana State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marah Dykstra is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bobcats.

Anderson is averaging 11 points for the Blue Hose.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

