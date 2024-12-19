Montana squares off against No. 15 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Montana Grizzlies (4-5) West Palm Beach, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan State Spartans (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Montana Grizzlies (4-5)

West Palm Beach, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on No. 15 Michigan State in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Grizzlies are 4-5 in non-conference play. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Spartans are 9-0 in non-conference play. Michigan State averages 89.1 points and has outscored opponents by 34.7 points per game.

Montana makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (33.6%). Michigan State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is shooting 37.4% and averaging 12.1 points for the Grizzlies.

Julia Ayrault is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.7 points for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

