Montana plays Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-5) vs. Montana Grizzlies (4-6)

West Palm Beach, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and Montana square off in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Grizzlies are 4-6 in non-conference play. Montana allows 70.4 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane have a 5-5 record in non-conference play. Tulsa is second in the AAC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Hadley Periman averaging 5.7.

Montana makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Tulsa averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Delanie Crawford is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

