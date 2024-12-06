Montana plays South Dakota State following Zingaro’s 25-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-2) at Montana Grizzlies (4-4) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-2) at Montana Grizzlies (4-4)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on South Dakota State after Izzi Zingaro scored 25 points in Montana’s 83-74 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-1 at home. Montana averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jackrabbits are 2-0 in road games. South Dakota State is third in the Summit allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Montana averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.9 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 70.9 points per game, 1.3 more than the 69.6 Montana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Haleigh Timmer averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

