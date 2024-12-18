Montana Grizzlies take on the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Montana Grizzlies (4-5) West Palm Beach, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan State Spartans (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Montana Grizzlies (4-5)

West Palm Beach, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana squares off against No. 15 Michigan State in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Grizzlies are 4-5 in non-conference play. Montana averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 9-0 in non-conference play. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Julia Ayrault averaging 6.7.

Montana averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Ayrault is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.