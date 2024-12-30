Monmouth visits No. 2 Auburn after Bashir’s 27-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (2-10) at Auburn Tigers (11-1) Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -35.5; over/under is…

Monmouth Hawks (2-10) at Auburn Tigers (11-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -35.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits No. 2 Auburn after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 27 points in Monmouth’s 88-74 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. Auburn ranks ninth in the SEC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 3.5.

The Hawks are 1-7 on the road. Monmouth ranks fifth in the CAA with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaret Valencia averaging 2.1.

Auburn makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (47.1%). Monmouth has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 38.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is scoring 18.5 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tigers.

Bashir is shooting 42.2% and averaging 21.6 points for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 89.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.