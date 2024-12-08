Monmouth visits NJIT on 5-game road skid

Monmouth Hawks (3-6) at NJIT Highlanders (2-8) Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth will attempt to…

Monmouth Hawks (3-6) at NJIT Highlanders (2-8)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth will attempt to stop its five-game road skid when the Hawks play NJIT.

The Highlanders have gone 1-4 in home games. NJIT is second in the America East with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trinity Williams averaging 5.6.

The Hawks have gone 0-5 away from home. Monmouth has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

NJIT scores 69.3 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 68.1 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 40.7% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandra Zuniga is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Highlanders.

Damaris Rodriguez is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.