Monmouth visits Lehigh after Bashir’s 28-point game

Monmouth Hawks (1-8) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-5) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -1;…

Monmouth Hawks (1-8) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-5)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -1; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Lehigh after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 28 points in Monmouth’s 63-51 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-0 on their home court. Lehigh ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Whitney-Sidney averaging 7.1.

The Hawks are 1-5 on the road. Monmouth has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.

Lehigh scores 70.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 77.4 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (47.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc.

Bashir is shooting 41.6% and averaging 20.4 points for the Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

