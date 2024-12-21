Monmouth puts home win streak on the line against American

American Eagles (0-9) at Monmouth Hawks (4-6) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts…

American Eagles (0-9) at Monmouth Hawks (4-6)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts American aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Hawks are 3-1 on their home court. Monmouth is second in the CAA with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Taisha Exanor averaging 6.8.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. American is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

Monmouth averages 58.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 71.4 American allows. American averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Monmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaye Haynes averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc.

Cecilia Kay is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

