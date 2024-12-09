Monmouth plays NJIT on 5-game road slide

Monmouth Hawks (3-6) at NJIT Highlanders (2-8) Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth will try to…

Monmouth Hawks (3-6) at NJIT Highlanders (2-8)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth will try to break its five-game road slide when the Hawks visit NJIT.

The Highlanders have gone 1-4 at home. NJIT has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Monmouth has a 0-3 record against teams above .500.

NJIT averages 69.3 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 68.1 Monmouth allows. Monmouth has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 40.7% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandra Zuniga is shooting 49.3% and averaging 18.7 points for the Highlanders.

Damaris Rodriguez is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

