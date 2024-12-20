Monmouth hosts Fairfield after Bashir’s 26-point game

Fairfield Stags (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (1-10) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (1-10)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Fairfield after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 26 points in Monmouth’s 71-67 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Hawks play their first home game after going 1-10 to begin the season. Monmouth gives up 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Stags are 1-3 in road games. Fairfield is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Monmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bashir is averaging 21.1 points for the Hawks.

Prophet Johnson is averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals for the Stags.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

